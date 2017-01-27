Parents Found Guilty of Locking Son in Basement for Nearly 2 Years

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia – A couple has been found not guilty of first degree child cruelty after being accused of locking their son in a basement for nearly 2 years.

Recardo and Therian Wimbush were found guilty on lesser cruelty charges.

The Wimbushes were accused of locking their son in a basement for 18 months as punishment in 2014.

Therian Wimbush said her son had abused one of his nine other siblings.

The now 16-year-old boy testified he didn’t shower and his parents fed him twice a day while he was in a closet locked from the outside.

He blamed himself for the family’s predicament. When asked what he would do when when he was locked up. “He said he would listen to the other children upstairs and imagine he was a part of what they were doing. That is how he passed his time.”

Police found the child at the family’s Buford home in June 2014.

A Department of Family and Children Services investigator testified that Therian Wimbush told her that her son could no longer be forgiven.

Their now 10-year-old son also testified that he was never treated for the tumor on his stomach that developed into skin cancer.

Wimbush also had a natural miscarriage of a child at home. After it had died in her womb, she had her kids help her bury the remains in her flower garden.