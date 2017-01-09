Pennsylvania Mom Helped Boyfriend Beat, Rape, Kill and Dismember Her Adopted Daughter

Unbelievable that anyone could do something like this to someone they claim to love.

PENNSYLVANIA — On Sunday, an evil woman and her boyfriend were arraigned on charges of murder for killing the woman’s adopted daughter as part of a “rape-murder fantasy” they both had.

“The hours and the days leading up to her murder were probably the most horrible and traumatic that any person should ever have had to experience,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

Sara Packer, 41, and Jacob Sullivan, 44, were arrested and charged in the death of Grace Packer, 14.

The adopted teen daughter of Sara Packer was reported missing in July 2016. Her remains, identified through DNA from her birth mother, were found in a wooded area on Oct. 31.

Prosecutors said the couple had killed the girl as part of a “rape-murder fantasy” they had been plotting since late 2015.

On the morning of July 8, Grace was taken upstairs to the attic of a house the couple rented, where she was beaten and then raped by Sullivan as her adopted mother watched, an affidavit said. She was then poisoned, bound and gagged and left for dead, Weintraub said.

