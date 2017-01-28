Now Trending:
Petty: Iranian Foreign Ministry Says All U.S. Citizens Are Banned From Entering Iran as a Result of President Trump’s Executive Order

Donald Trump vs Iran

With Donald Trump in office, World War 3, 4 and 5 might happen.

In response to Trump’s temporary halt limiting immigration from Muslim countries, Iran now wants to be petty.

News just broke than Iran says it will ban all US citizens from entering the country in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry statement published on state media Saturday.

Iran is among seven countries whose nationals are barred from entering the United States for 90 days under Trump’s order.

The US ban is “an obvious insult to the Islamic world and in particular to the great nation of Iran,” the statement said.

Truth be told, Americans need to stay out of Iran anyway. It’s not safe. But this has me wanting to sip tea and watch from a distance like I don’t live here..  One thing for certain. The Donald Trump show is about to be lit!

