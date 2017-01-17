Pitbull Owner Arrested After His Dogs Kill 5-Year-Old Child and Mauls Face of Little Girl

Buzzfeed just wrote a story about how kind pitbulls are…

Atlanta, Georgia – A child was killed early Tuesday in a pit bull attack on the way to school, and the owner of the dogs was arrested, according to police.

AJC reports:

The child, a 5- or 6-year-old boy who attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School, was walking to a bus stop with a group of children in the 1200 block of Gideons Drive in southwest Atlanta when he was mauled, police and school officials said. A girl, also 5 or 6 years old and a Stanton student, was found unconscious and taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with serious injuries.

Three dogs and other children were involved in the deadly attack, authorities said.

Those children were cornered by the pit bull until a neighbor scared the dog away. They were not injured.

“We’re still trying to evaluate, to figure out what really happened,” Pickard said.

