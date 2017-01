By now it should be no secret that Kandi Burress, 40 is a freak in the morning, a freak in the evening and a general freak anytime she can get it popping.

Last year Kandi reportedly tried to pull Porsha Williams, 35 into her bedroom for a freaky threesome, but Porsha says she declined. She also denied accusations that she was the one who propositioned Kandi and Todd for a threesome.

But now suddenly Porsha admits to sharing a kiss with the couple.

Continue Reading On Page 2