Prayers: Mother Burned Her Daughter’s Hand to Stop Her From Sucking Her Thumb

Uromi, Nigeria – A fed up mother burned the hands of her daughter in order to stop the little girl from sucking her thumb.

According to Enemuo Nneka, the mother poured boiling hot water over the little girls hand after her friend suggested she do so. Nneka was able to snap photos of the child’s injuries, while the kid was with her grandmother.

Nneka wrote:

“What a mother did to her daughter all because she wants to stop her from sucking her finger… is DAT not madness of d highest order? People shud pls desist from listening to advice of frienemies dat pretends to be friends, hearts of man d bible said is desperately wicked, u dont know if she harbors ill-feelings for u yet pretends to be a gud friend, it was her friend DAT adviced her to do such now see d result.”

Apparently the little girl lives at 10 Ekwueme Street, Idemili.

So far the mother has not been arrested or charged. We’re not even sure if authorities are aware of the incident.

More Photos Are On Page 2, but I warn you that they are extremely graphic.