Pregnant Mother of 3 Gets Punched in the Stomach When She Tells Boyfriend the Baby Isn’t His

Dauphin County, Pennsylvania – A man might end up spending some time in prison after punching his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach during an argument.

Police said the incident involving a 22-year-old woman occurred around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Samoset Drive. They said the woman, who is two months pregnant, claimed Roger E. Adams Jr., the father of her three children, hit her repeatedly when he learned he is not the father of her unborn child.

Adams, 23, was arrested and sits in jail on a $25,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated assault on an unborn child and simple assault, police said.

