Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Pregnant Mother of 3 Gets Punched in the Stomach When She Tells Boyfriend the Baby Isn’t His

Pregnant Mother of 3 Gets Punched in the Stomach When She Tells Boyfriend the Baby Isn’t His

In The News No Comments

lying pregnant black woman

When your baby mama is trifling…

Dauphin County, Pennsylvania – A man might end up spending some time in prison after punching his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach during an argument.

Police said the incident involving a 22-year-old woman occurred around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Samoset Drive. They said the woman, who is two months pregnant, claimed Roger E. Adams Jr., the father of her three children, hit her repeatedly when he learned he is not the father of her unborn child.

Adams, 23, was arrested and sits in jail on a $25,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated assault on an unborn child and simple assault, police said.

She told him the other three were his, and may as well have kept the story going because the poor fella was already three babies deep with her, so he couldn’t celebrate and do the Carlton dance.

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!