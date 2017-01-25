President Trump Threatens to ‘Send in the Feds’ if Chicago Doesn’t ‘Fix the Horrible Carnage’ of Rising Gun Violence

President Trump is wasting no time making things happen in the White House. First he repealed funding to Planned Parenthood and now he’s threatening to send the Feds to Chicago if the mayor doesn’t calm the ongoing , rising gun violence.

In an angry tweet on Tuesday night, he described the situation as “horrible carnage.”

“If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!” he said.

Last year was the deadliest year in Chicago for the almost 20 years with 762 murders, 3,550 shooting incidents and 4,331 shooting victims.

We can all agree, that is a wonderful idea.

Twenty-four people were shot in the city over Martin Luther King weekend last week.

President Trump’s tweet was in response to figures published yesterday, which showed 2017 was on course to be just as violent.

During the presidential campaign, Trump periodically referred to Chicago, America’s third most-populous city, as an example of rising inner-city crime, which ticked up nationally in 2016 after a two-decade downward trend.

On Jan. 2, Trump tweeted about Chicago’s effort to lower its murder rate, saying: “If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for Federal help!”

The city’s mayor, Rahm Emanuel, has not responded to Trump’s most recent threat.