Rasheeda Responds to Joseline Hernandez Shading Her and Kirk Frost for His Alleged Baby Mama

Earlier this week, Joseline Hernandez called Kirk Frost out on “The Real” about his alleged baby mama.

His wife Rasheeda is finally speaking on those rumors that Kirk Frost fathered a child outside their marriage.

And most recently, Rasheeda’s LHHATL costar Joseline Hernandez spoke out on the messy baby mama drama on “The Real.”

“This is what I always say about people that’s doing reality TV, don’t come in there faking it,” said Joseline. “’Cause guess what? It always come out in the light. You showing to the world, ‘oh we perfect.’ The word is that he do got a baby and it’s not from Rasheeda… it’s from some ex-stripper.”

Rasheeda went on Instagram to post a response to Joseline’s shade.

