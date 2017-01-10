Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Ray J Is in the Hospital After Passing Out While Filming His New Reality Show

Ray J Is in the Hospital After Passing Out While Filming His New Reality Show

Celebrities No Comments

ray_j_1-115754

Ray J is in the hospital after complaining about a tooth ache for days while he was shooting the reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.”

His condition worsened after a producer refused to get him help.

Read More On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!