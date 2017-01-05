Ray J & Stacy Francis Blame Themselves For The Altercation That Occurred The Night Before Whitney Houston’s Death [VIDEO]

And the drama begins…

Ray J and X factor contestant Stacy Francis meet again. This time it’s on the UK show, ‘Celebrity Big Brother‘ . They are housemates. Thw two discuss that altercation that occurred back in 2012, the night before Whitney Houston‘s death.

As you know Whitney died at age 48, after accidentally drowning following a drug overdose, back in 2012, two days after a high-publicised bust-up.

But Ray J cryptically accepted the blame for the fight before his friend Whitney Houston’s death on Thursday night, when he told Celebrity Big Brother’s Stacy Francis, ‘it’s all my fault’.

