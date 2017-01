Members of the Republican Party in office seem to be hell bent on setting this country back hundreds of years. (No wonder California wants to secede.)

In addition to allowing President T-Rump to go bat crazy on repealing progressive laws, some of them are taking things into their own hands in their respective states.

A lawmaker in Texas wants to make abortion more than just illegal… he wants to make it so a woman who aborts can be charged with murder!

