SAG Awards: Denzel Washington Wins Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

“I’m a God-fearing man, I’m supposed to have faith, but I didn’t have faith,” he said of not preparing a speech. “I’m getting choked up!”

Denzel Washington won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role on Sunday night.

The Fences actor beat out Manchester by the Sea‘s Casey Affleck, Hacksaw Ridge‘s Andrew Garfield, La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling and Captain Fantastic‘s Viggo Mortensen for the honor.

After praising a slew of playwrights and sharing his thanks for the film’s cast and creatives, he said, “We’re just actors. I’m famous and all that kind of stuff, but i have the same fear, opening night, first preview.”

He also excitedly thanked “the guys who don’t get recognized” and his co-star (and fellow SAG award winner) Viola Davis.