Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
A Woman Drove Her SUV into a T-Mobile Store Because She Couldn’t Get Her Cracked iPhone Replaced for Free

A Woman Drove Her SUV into a T-Mobile Store Because She Couldn’t Get Her Cracked iPhone Replaced for Free

CRAZY NEWS No Comments

Shinobia Montoria Wright

A woman in Florida drove her SUV right into a T-Mobile store on Thursday, after being unhappy with the service, police say. According to an arrest report, Shinobia Montoria Wright tried unsuccessfully to replace a cracked iPhone at the store the previous day. She reportedly said it was her birthday and that she would “bug out” if she didn’t get what she wanted. If the above video is any indication, she clearly wasn’t kidding.

When Wright came back to the store on Thursday, she didn’t even walk in. She just plowed her 2005 Nissan Armada through the front door. Witnesses told the Palm Beach Post that Wright then smashed glass displays with a squeegee, and a police report says she hit a store employee in the neck when the worker tried to stop her. Another store employee reportedly suffered a knee injury in the commotion.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!