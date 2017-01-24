Now Trending:
Singer Chrisette Michele Claps Back at the World

Chrisette Michele came under fire last week on social media and by her peers after she agreed to perform at the Inauguration of Donald Trump.

Now, days after the performance, she has responded to the haters with a biting spoken word poem.

