Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Stacey Dash Fired By FOX News; Black Twitter Rejoices

Stacey Dash Fired By FOX News; Black Twitter Rejoices

Celebrities No Comments

PhotoGrid_1485127202046

When selling out goes wrong, and you are left unemployed.

Stacey Dash, who was a Donald Trump supporter, was fired by Fox News reports the political news website The Hill.

Apparently, the network didn’t want to renew Dash’s contract after being a pundit on the the afternoon talk program, Outnumbered, for three years.

Stacey was often criticized for her comments and conservative opinions on Fox News.

When news broke that Dash was no longer on Fox News Black Twitter dragged her to hell and back.

View More On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!