Steve Harvey Comes for Black Twitter

Steve Harvey is not her for Black Twitter for dissing him about meeting Donald Trump.

ComedyHype reports:

Last week, Harvey, according to the Internet, was the most un-liked person after he met with now President Donald Trump.

Following his meeting with Trump, Harvey was met with immediate backlash , mainly from the Black community online.

Yesterday, as a way to further address the issue, Harvey opened the phone lines to talk with callers about his meeting with Trump. According to Harvey, he felt that the meeting was a way to play the game and a good move in regards to Black representation. Some callers on the other hand disagreed. After taking calls Harvey then shared his final thoughts and gave Black Twitter, and others online who openly criticized him, a response.

