Steve Harvey Is Getting Dragged On Social Media After Meeting With President-Elect Donald Trump

With President-elect Donal Trump approval rating at 37% going into his inauguration (the lowest of any president-elect) he’s trying to shake things up a little.

Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson reached out Friday for help battling the problems facing Chicago and other inner cities — enlisting “King of Comedy” Steve Harvey.

“We’re gonna team up and see if we can bring about some positive change in the inner cities, which I felt was my only agenda,” Harvey told reporters. “He agreed, and he wants to do something. And he realizes that he needs some allies in that department. He seemed really sincere about it.”

Trump met with the comedian, game show host and radio personality at Trump Tower in New York on Friday, but offered no details on the meeting.

Of course Steve got dragged on social media.

