Is Steve Harvey’s Empire About to Fall? Neighborhood Awards Canceled

It looks like Steve Harvey’s empire, which includes a syndicated radio show, syndicated TV show, host of the wildly popular “Family Feud” and of “Little Big Shots, as well as the Miss Universe Pageant, may be in a bit of trouble.

In addition to people going in on him on social media, as well as other celebrities, for meeting with Trump, he’s also felt the heat for making disparaging remarks about Asian men, just weeks before he’s to host the Miss Universe Pageant in… the Philippines!

Now word has come that his popular Neighborhood Awards has been canceled.

Word is that since the departure of his partner, Rushion McDonald, things have been a bit out of control. Not only did the business mind of McDonald package Harvey to appeal to a wide demographic, he also may have had a way of keeping the comic, who sometimes goes too far with his commentary, in control.

In addition to the end of the ‘hood awards, Harvey is also being sued by a cat who has video of Harvey talking ish about white people.

