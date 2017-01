Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

While reports circulate that Tiny and T.I. are working on their relationship, the truth is that T.I. is continuing to do what he’s been doing for years… Kick it with the baddest young thots in Atlanta.