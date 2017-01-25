Middle school teacher had sex with her 14-year old student, then he extorted her out of $28,000

When your 14-year-old student is smarter than you.

A kid from Dallas, Texas, got his middle school teacher to pay him nearly $28,000 by threatening to expose their sexual relationship to police.

Thao “Sandy” Doan, a 27-year-old teacher at Raul Quintanilla Sr. Middle School, was arrested last week and faces a sexual assault charge because of the alleged relationship. The boy is a former student at the school.

Earlier this month, the boy’s mom reported that he was getting “large amounts of money” from Doan and using it to purchase drugs and alcohol, and causing problems at home, the arrest affidavit states.

The mom told the school’s administration that she wanted the payments to stop. She also handed over screen shots of messages that indicated her son had asked for the money and Doan had said she didn’t have any, police said.

“Anit [expletive] watch ima start getting the pics and everything ready … to show the cops right I anit playing,” the messages read, according to police.

