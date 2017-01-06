3 People Dead, 9 Shot at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Three people were killed and at least nine people shot after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, according to a report.

The airport posted on Twitter Friday afternoon that there is an “ongoing incident” in a baggage claim area that started shortly before 1 p.m.

Multiple people were dead, and there was one “subject” in custody, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC News cited an unidentified law enforcement source saying that three victims had died.

Unconfirmed videos from the scene showed victims lying on the floor of the baggage claim area bleeding.

The airport was shut down, though as of 1:40 p.m. passengers who were being kept on the tarmac were allowed to return inside the terminal.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said that it is also investigating the shooting in addition to local authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.