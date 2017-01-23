Tiny Harris Claims T.I. Won’t Come Back Home To His Family [VIDEO]

Last month Tiny Harris failed for divorce from her husband, rapper T.I.

Sources are now claiming that Tiny could be about to call off their divorce, but T.I. refuses to come back to her. The source tells Hollywood Life,

“The fact is she loves TIP,” continued the source amid reports their divorce could be called off claiming that Harris was supposedly “only trying to scare him to the bone” by filing for divorce last month.

During Instagram Live last week one fan asked Tiny why she won’t go back to T.I.

Tiny responded by saying T.I. needed to come back to her.

View The Video On Page 2