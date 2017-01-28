Are Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss Really 50? Tiny Drags Woman for Calling Her Out on Her Age!

It has been rumored for many years that Jermanie Durpi made the members of Xscape lie about their ages to appeal to a younger audience.

It’s sad that’s the same thing Matthew Knowles did with Beyoncé.

Xscape started in 1990 and the members included Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss, among others. Today, Tiny claims to be 41 and Kandi 40.

So in 1990, Tiny would have been 14 and Kandi 13 when the group started.

An Internet trolls attacked Tiny, claiming she is actually 50.

Tiny went in.

