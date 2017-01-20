The Tragedies That Surrounded the Group Hi-Five Are Really Heartbreaking [Video]

Have you ever wondered what happened to the ’90s R&B group Hi-5, which gave us songs such as “Kissing Game,” “She’s Playing Hard To Get” and “I Can’t Wait Another Minute?”

The quintet was one of the top-selling R&B groups in the ’90s, but several tragedies lead to their ultimate demise.

TONY THOMPSON ( lead singer) – ACCIDENTALLY OVERDOSED

Tony Thompson was known for his high pitched lead vocals on most of Hi-Five’s records. In 2007, he was just on his way to reviving his career and had also formed his new record label and signed Hi-Five to get things crackin’ again, but that’s when tragedy struck. Sadly, Thompson was found dead outside of a Waco, Texas, apartment complex by two of the complex’s security guards. He was found next to the air conditioning units located behind the apartments and he reportedly died from huffing a toxic amount of freon from the air conditioning units. Freon is a hydrocarbon that is widely used in air conditioners and refrigerators.

Thompson’s autopsy report was released by a medical examiner at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. It stated that Thompson had a history of inhaling freon. It also stated that no other drugs, nor alcohol were found in his body, but that his bloodstream did contain trace amounts of methadone, a drug commonly used to combat heroin addiction.

