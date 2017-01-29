HomeCelebritiesUPDATED Information on Magic Johnson’s Alleged Secret Love Child [Photos] UPDATED Information on Magic Johnson’s Alleged Secret Love Child [Photos] Latetha Celebrities No Comments Looks like Magic Johnson will have to take a few dollars out of his billion dollar bank account for a DNA test. A woman is claiming he is the father of her son. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Prince’s Estate Has Agreed To DNA Test A Man In Prison On Gun Charges Claiming To Be Prince’s Son (Photos) Latetha May 10, 2016 Big Sean Threatens Justin Bieber After He Feels Up Girlfriend Ariana Grande On Stage [VIDEO] Tren April 9, 2015 Nurse Charged In Bobbi Kristina’s Case Latetha January 19, 2016 Khloe Kardashian Pregnant By French Montana – According to ALL these Magazines Kissy Denise June 26, 2014 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments