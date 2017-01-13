Now Trending:
U.S. Mint Debuts New $100 Coin Featuring First African American Woman

For the first time in American history, a beautiful, well designed coin features the face of an African American woman as Lady Liberty.

In celebration of the U.S. Mint and Treasury’s 225th anniversary, the new $100 coin was unveiled Thursday.

Lady Liberty, shown in profile, wears a crown of stars holding back her hair, with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “1792,” “2017” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.”

The tails side of the coin features an eagle in flight.

The one-ounce, 24-karat coin, which is set to be released in April, is one of a series of new, diverse commemorative coins the mint will unveil in coming years.

This is the first time a Black face has appeared on any U.S. currency.

