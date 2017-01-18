Alexis Manigo does her first sit down interview since kidnapping, feels she owes parents a chance to get to know her

Eighteen years ago, Alexis Manigo was snatched from a Florida hospital as a newborn and spent her entire life being raised by a woman, Gloria Williams, who wasn’t her mom.

Recently, after DNA testing, Manigo, who was given the name Kamiyah Mobley at birth, discovered her true identity.

But instead of harboring ill will towards the suspect, Manigo, who is still reeling from the discovery, called her “a great mother.”

“That’s all I want people to know,” she told “Good Morning America” in an exclusive interview. “She was a great mother.”

“I will never have malice for her,” she added. “I will always love her.”

