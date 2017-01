BALDWIN, NY — A nanny has been arrested and accused of burning a 2-year-old boy with a hot curling iron.

Nosipho Nxumalo, 21, of Harlem, was arrested Thursday after the boy’s mother realized her son had suffered a burn, and later saw the nanny on video causing the injury, police said. The incident happened at a Baldwin-area home.

The mother was bathing the 2-year-old boy when he yelled out, police said.

