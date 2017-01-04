Wife Tells Story of How Her Husband and His Twin Brother Secretly Switched Up Having Sex with Her at Night

The wife wrote:

I have been married for nine years and after many attempts to have a child of our own, five years into the marriage, we had a boy.

It didn’t come easy. My husband has an identical twin. That alone had come with loads of back and forth from the early preparation days of getting married to finally having a child.

Some who have been in my shoes can relate better, because marriage isn’t always one smooth ride.

My husband’s twin was one man I always had high regard for… he was calm, ever willing to listen whenever my husband and the rest of the family came hard and blamed me for childlessness. At times, I often wished I had married him instead of my husband.

That was how much affect he always had on me during those trying times.

