Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Woman gets caught lying on food stamp application after friend sends in Facebook screenshot of her admission

Woman gets caught lying on food stamp application after friend sends in Facebook screenshot of her admission

Random ish I Found No Comments

13882534_10154325955824070_9126644209404209288_n.jpg

For some reason a lot of people fail to understand that it’s not a good idea to tell your business to Facebook..  Often times the people in your friend’s list really aren’t your friends and they’re petty af..

A woman from Wisconsin just found that out the hard way.

16010678_1635574220079209_40772882_o.jpg

Milwaukee, WI –  Two months ago, a pregnant woman with the Facebook name of Santana Molly made a post on the social media site requesting help creating a document.

Molly asked if someone could create a fake lease for her, so that it would match the fraudulent information she wrote on her food stamp application.   Apparently Molly makes too much money to receive food stamps but decided to lie on the application resulting in her being approved.

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!