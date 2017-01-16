HomeIn The NewsWoman Known as ‘Mom’ to Her Neighborhood Murdered in Botched Shooting Woman Known as ‘Mom’ to Her Neighborhood Murdered in Botched Shooting Latetha In The News No Comments A woman known as “Mom” to her neighborhood was murdered on her way to the store in her wheelchair. An elderly woman was killed Monday morning after a shooting in the Southeast D.C., family members were told. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Impregnating A 13-Year-Old; Her Mom Knew About The Relationship Because The Man Was Taking Care Of The Teen Financially Latetha August 15, 2016 Scorned Husband Literally Gives Wife HALF of Everything He Owns In Divorce Settlement -VIDEO Kissy Denise June 20, 2015 Pregnant 15-Year-Old Claims Jesus Christ Got Her Pregnant After She Had An Encounter With An Angel Latetha February 18, 2016 High school held a postitive anti-gang assembly.. For Black Students Only Clive Taylor February 19, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments