Kevin Hart has a history of cheating.

Like the saying goes, you lose him how you got him.

The comedian has been accused of cheating on his former partner Torrei Hart with current wife of only six months, Eniko Parrish.

He even admitted in an interview last year that he messed up his marriage with Torrei by cheating

Now a woman is claiming he was cheating on Eniko last night at her job and put him on full blast on Instagram.

