Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Woman tells story of how she regrets dumping a good man cause he had a small penis [video]

Woman tells story of how she regrets dumping a good man cause he had a small penis [video]

VIDEO No Comments

Screen Shot 2017-01-15 at 10.51.53 AM

Having a good guy can be tricky for some. One woman met that man of her dreams who treated her like a Queen, but she dumped him because his penis was only 4 inches.

Now her love life isn’t the greatest.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Many will clown this woman for her decision to dump him, but people have to live their truths and do what makes them happy.

I once met a man with a small penis and two kids.. I was like “WOW,  you were actually able to make babies with that lil thing.” 😂  He wasn’t nice though… He was very arrogant. 😫

Ladies, in this case would you stay or leave?

Sound off in the comments below

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!