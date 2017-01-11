Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
Woman Won $1 Million on Scratch-Off Ticket Arrested for Shoplifting at Kohl’s Weeks Later

Woman Won $1 Million on Scratch-Off Ticket Arrested for Shoplifting at Kohl’s Weeks Later

In The News No Comments

screen_shot_2016-11-28_at_35527_pm-1480366542-6907

Yokatia Rodriguez may be the most ungrateful lottery winner in the world.

She won $1 million off a scratch-off ticket, then she was caught shoplifting at Kohl’s a month later.

Read The Details On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Latetha

The One Who Controls The Internet.

Comments

error: Content is protected !!