HomeCelebritiesWorldStar Founder Dead at 43! WorldStar Founder Dead at 43! Latetha Celebrities No Comments WorldStarHipHop founder Lee O’Denat known as “Q” has died. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts Baltimore Activist PFK Boom Tells Pastor Jamal Bryant ” Get The F*ck Outta Here”! Nikki D May 27, 2016 Draya Michele Got A Woman Fired Because The Woman Called Her A Bad Mother Nikki D May 17, 2016 HACKERS LEAK SHOCKING MESSAGES allegedly between P.DIDDY’S SON JUSTIN & DR DRE’S STEP SON LOU G (RECEIPTS) Kissy Denise January 15, 2016 The Steve Harvey Talk Show CANCELLED Latetha November 13, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments