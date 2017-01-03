Yandy Gets Dragged on Social Media for Not Telling Mendeecees They Weren’t Legally Married

As you may know, news broke months ago that Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris weren’t legally married.

When Yandy revealed that she had a few reasons for not making her marriage official in the eyes of the U.S. Government, we all assumed Mendeecees shared and agreed with those reasons.

But in this jaw-dropping highlight from this week’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop” we learn that Mendeecees had no idea Yandy never sent their paperwork in and even he is wondering what his “wife” is waiting for.

Yandy assures him it’s all going to be fine, but judging from his response of a dial tone, we’re hoping they won’t need a pretend divorce to go along with that pretend marriage.

Social media dragged Yandy for keeping the secret from Mendeecees.

