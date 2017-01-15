YES! We want this… Charlie Murphy Joins The Cast Of ‘Power’

Charlie Murphy will forever be in our hearts after telling stories about Rick James and his cocaine addiction. Because of that we are so happy to report that Charlie has a new gig!

The comedian is joining the cast of “Power” as a correctional officer for season 4. Murphy’s character will interact closely with Ghost (Omari Hardwick) who’s currently behind bars.

EW reports:

“EW has learned exclusively that Charlie Murphy, best known for his work in Meet the Blacks, Chappelle’s Show, and oh, being related to Eddie Murphy, will join the fourth season of Power on Starz.

Murphy will play Marshal Williams opposite James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a wealthy nightclub owner-cum-drug lord who will start season 4 behind bars. Power, which is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp (The Good Wife) returns this summer on the heels of Ghost’s highly publicized arrest for the murder of FBI Agent Greg Knox — a crime he did not commit.

His fight for redemption brings him face-to-face with the Feds, the media, new allies, and old foes.”

Season 4 starts with Tasha visiting Ghost in jail. It’s expected to premiere the summer of 2017.