HomeIn The NewsVollyball Coach Arrested After Engaging in Sex with 15-Year-Old Female Student Vollyball Coach Arrested After Engaging in Sex with 15-Year-Old Female Student Latetha In The News No Comments An investigation is underway and charges have been filed over a reported, inappropriate relationship between a volunteer coach and a 15-year-old student at Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama.. Read The Details On Page 2 1 2Next Related Posts American Doctor Cured Of Ebola Is Found To Still Have The Virus In His Eye After It Changed Color From Blue To Green In 10 Days [PHOTOS] Tren May 8, 2015 Man Kills Girlfriend’s 1-Year-Old While Babysitting Latetha January 12, 2017 2 Year Old Child Spends The Night In A Car While Her Mom Was At A Bar Drinking Ciroc Kissy Denise August 24, 2014 Body of missing 3-year-old boy found dead inside a van Kissy Denise February 10, 2016 About The Author Latetha The One Who Controls The Internet. Comments