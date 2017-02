15 Minutes Almost Over With…

The person who manages Danielle Bregoli …. aka. the “Cash Me Outside” girl … has done a great job of keeping her 15 minutes of fame going, but it appears the community is quickly growing tired of her..

The manager copied and pasted the same message to both Charlamagne Tha God and Ebro in an attempt to get the feisty 13-year-old girl on both radio shows.

But both radio personalities curved the phuck out of her.

