15-year-old girl killed on Valentines Day, her teen boyfriend’s body was found floating in a pond today

On Tuesday (Feb. 14) evening at approximately 6:12 p.m. the Mobile Police Department reported that officers responded to Thomas’ home in the 500 block of Crenshaw Street for a report of one person shot.

When they arrived, they located Savage inside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her mother, Antoinette Savage says she had just gone to her bedroom when she heard the gunshot that ended her daughter’s life.

Continue Reading On Page 2