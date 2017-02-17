This story brought me to tears and made me wonder what his mother was teaching him. Kids these days are throwing their lives away.

New York, New York – On Thursday, 17-year-old Kadeem Torres was shot to death after shooting at cops who were pursuing him in a foot chase.

Torres, who police said ran with a gang crew called “Rich Bosses,” fired at plainclothes officers chasing him near the Cypress Hills Houses Thursday afternoon, police sources said.

A trio of plainclothes cops, assigned to the 75th Precinct’s anti-crime squad were patrolling near the Cypress Hills Houses after getting tipped that someone was looking to get revenge for a gang-related shooting from Saturday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said at a press conference at the precinct stationhouse.

He said the team — a sergeant and two officers — arrived to see a man run out of the housing project.

