2-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed on Facebook Live, Along with a Man While Riding Through Streets of Chicago,.. Pregnant Woman Also Shot

2-year-old boy shot & killed on Facebook Live, along with a man while riding through streets of Chicago,,, pregnant woman also shot (video)

CHICAGO – A toddler and man were killed, and a pregnant woman was critically injured, in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Ave nue in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police say 2-year-old Lavontay White was in the car with his 20-year-old aunt and a 26-year-old man, who was the woman’s boyfriend.

The woman was broadcasting on Facebook Live when the shooting took place.

The three victims can be seen riding in the car as the woman live streams singing along to the radio, and shortly after multiple gun shots can be heard.

The car enters an alley when suddenly second car drove by with three people inside. A gunman got out of that car and fired more than a dozen times, according to police, striking the toddler, pregnant woman and man.

