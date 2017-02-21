Now Trending:
advertisement
Home
WHAT? 21-Year-Old Woman Suing the Lottery, Because She Claims Winning $1.4 Million Ruined Her Life

WHAT? 21-Year-Old Woman Suing the Lottery, Because She Claims Winning $1.4 Million Ruined Her Life

In The News No Comments

Screen Shot 2017-02-15 at 5.19.20 PM

According to one lottery winner, money doesn’t buy happiness, especially when all of your friends are broke. 

Edinburgh, Scotland – 21 year-old Jane Park is suing the lottery because she claims winning it ruined her life. Four years ago, when she was 17, Park won roughly $1.4 million.

“It’s scary how different my life is from my friends. When they say they’re stressed about the money, they mean their wages are s—,” she said. “There’s no one in the same boat as me, no one who really understands. I feel like I’m a 40-year-old.”

Continue Reading On Page 2

Related Posts

About The Author

Miss Kissy Denise

Kissy Denise - is a warrior, a survivor, a self-made woman and a source of inspiration.. She's half geek, half barbie and calls all the shots. Everybody won't always agree with her.. But that's what the comment section is for!

Comments

error: Content is protected !!