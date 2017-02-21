WHAT? 21-Year-Old Woman Suing the Lottery, Because She Claims Winning $1.4 Million Ruined Her Life

According to one lottery winner, money doesn’t buy happiness, especially when all of your friends are broke.

Edinburgh, Scotland – 21 year-old Jane Park is suing the lottery because she claims winning it ruined her life. Four years ago, when she was 17, Park won roughly $1.4 million.

“It’s scary how different my life is from my friends. When they say they’re stressed about the money, they mean their wages are s—,” she said. “There’s no one in the same boat as me, no one who really understands. I feel like I’m a 40-year-old.”

