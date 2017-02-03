3 Intelligent Black Women Were Asked To Leave a Sushi Bar to Make Room For White Patrons, They Clapped Back So Strong! [video]

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Michigan. – Three black women who were told to leave a sushi bar Saturday night, believe it was due to their race.

Tanisha Prater, Adrienne Savage and Kimberly Lloyd Hudson, all very classy, well spoken ladies, spoke out about the treatment they received this past weekend at the Blufin Sushi restaurant and whether or not this is an isolated incident.

The women recorded part of their encounter with restaurant staff on Facebook live.

“I am not going anywhere. You chose the only black people in the establishment and asked them to get up. You are out of order,” a woman on the video is heard saying.

Tanisha Prater was the one doing the recording. She said she and her friends were told to leave Blufin Sushi after they ordered food and a few drinks. They believe they were targeted by the general manager.

“She said, ‘Well, there are customers who want to sit here at the bar and if you ladies aren’t done we can move you over to another table,'” said Kimberly Hudson.

