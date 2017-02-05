When You Listen To Your Crazy Pastor: 5 CHURCH Members DIE after DRINKING ANOINTED RAT POISON [Photos]

He said “Drink, you won’t die” and the church said “Amen’

According to Popular U.K. Website Unilad, a South African priest tried to prove his congregation were above death by feeding them rat poison and the results were disastrous…

Priest Light Monyeki from Soshanguve, South Africa, took it upon himself to prove his followers were superhuman and immortal, with an unbelievably dangerous stunt.

The priest declared to his congregation they should not fear death, as they will not die, before proceeding to pour bottles of water contaminated with rat poison into their mouths…

