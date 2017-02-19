75-Year-Old Overweight Elderly Woman Found Molded To Her Chair For over a year

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – An overweight, elderly woman relatives describe as a hoarder, was rescued Thursday from her home after not leaving her living room chair for at least a year, according to investigators.

Barbara Foster, 75, had been sitting in the same place since July 2016 — long enough for her body to weaken and her skin to mold to the chair’s shape, according to a Lucas County Sheriff’s Office report

A church volunteer who has delivered meals to Barbara for a decade, called the fire department and said she wasn’t acting like herself, according to WKRN.

The volunteer had not seen Foster, who weighs 550 pounds, anywhere but in the living room chair since July.

Investigators said Foster was stuck to the chair for at least a year, where she was surrounded by feces and urine. The odor from inside was so powerful first responders could smell it from the sidewalk. Rescuers had to wear hazmat suits before they entered the house.

The smell was usual, the church volunteer said.

Foster was screaming when rescuers removed her because her skin had molded itself to the chair and her bones were breaking as they carried her out of the house.

Foster was a hoarder, Leirin Snyder, her neighbor and goddaughter, told WCMH, but she did not realize how bad things had gotten..

Crews required protective suits because of the home’s unsanitary conditions, Assistant Fire Chief Rick Helminski said.

“I was also advised that Barbara was so physically weak that bones in her body were breaking when EMS was attempting to carry her out of the house,” the report read.

Ms. Foster was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio hospital.

A hospital spokesman on Friday said no information was available for a patient by that name.

A bright orange sign posted in Ms. Foster’s front window declared the home unfit for habitation Friday after Toledo-Lucas County Health Department officials assessed the dwelling.

Caution tape surrounded the property, and surgical-type face masks were discarded on the front lawn.