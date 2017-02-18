Actor Larenz Tate Brought His Wife of 10 Years on the Red Carpet… They Still Look Like College Sweethearts

Larenz Tate, 41, brought his beautiful wife on the red carpet with him at the American Black Film Festival Awards.

Actress, Tomasina Parrott, 40, and Larenz attended the American Black Film Festival Awards together. Both looked very youthful.

Larenz and Tomasina were married on Nov. 30, 2006.

The couple has three sons: Zander Tate, Miles Xavier Tate and Zion Tate.

Larenz said he shows his wife appreciation by cooking for her, even when she’s not sick.