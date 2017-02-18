Now Trending:
Actor Larenz Tate Brought His Wife of 10 Years on the Red Carpet… They Still Look Like College Sweethearts

Larenz Tate, 41, brought his beautiful wife on the red carpet with him at the American Black Film Festival Awards.

Actress, Tomasina Parrott, 40, and Larenz  attended the American Black Film Festival Awards together. Both looked very youthful.

Larenz_Wife1Larenz_Wife2

Larenz and Tomasina were married on Nov. 30, 2006.

The couple has three sons: Zander Tate, Miles Xavier Tate and Zion Tate.

Larenz said he shows his wife appreciation by cooking for her, even when she’s not sick.

“I’m the guy that, I don’t know if it’s romantic but, I make my wife breakfast in bed when she’s not sick, when she’s not necessarily hungry, and when she’s not expecting it. And that’s beyond Valentine’s Day. That’s every day,” Larenz once said.

