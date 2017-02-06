African American Duo Taking Over SportsCenter

African Americans Michael Smith and Jemele Hill of “His & Hers”, which began as a podcast conceived and hosted by Smith and Hill, proved so popular that in 2014 it replaced the ESPN2 show “Numbers Never Lie,” which Smith began co-hosting with Charissa Thompson in 2011.

But now according to The Root, ESPN is rewarding the duo’s uniqueness with its ultimate prize: the 6 p.m. “SportsCenter” slot.

“I think for most [sports] people, you grew up watching SportsCenter, and it’s ESPN’s baby,” says Hill, explaining the flagship’s significance. “I think for us, thinking about not only the position and the reverence it holds within the company is one layer to it, but another layer to it is all the prominent, legendary broadcasters that have come through the 6 p.m. ‘SportsCenter’—somebody like Stuart Scott, Keith Obermann and Dan Patrick. So to follow in those footsteps is very meaningful.”

It’s more than meaningful. It’s also historic. Hill and Smith’s “SportsCenter” takeover is the first for a Black sports duo.

