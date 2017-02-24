Now Trending:
Woman Walks into GM Plant, Stabs and Tases Her Husband’s Mistress on a Forklift…

Alicia J Turner

Side chicks been losing lately…  This is a juicy tale of one side chick almost losing her life. 

A loving wife is charged with stabbing another woman inside the General Motors’ assembly plant in Wentzville, MO.

Police say Alicia J. Turner of Florissant, MO, is the wife of a GM worker and used his ID Wednesday night to enter the plant and attack a 27-year-old woman because she was having an affair with her husband.

According to court records, Turner entered the plant shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday armed with a stun gun and a knife. Turner asked an employee where she could find the victim and the employee directed Turner to the victim’s work area.

Police said Turner found the victim working third shift, driving a forklift and used a stun gun on her, leaving the victim helpless to defend herself.

